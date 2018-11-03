Blackpool 0-3 Bristol Rovers: Darrell Clarke on his side's 'pleasing' win at Bloomfield Road

Bristol Rovers boss Darrell Clarke says everything "came together" for his side today in their 3-0 win against Blackpool.

Clarke's side came into today's game sitting in 20th position in League One, having won just one of their last seven games.

But they put the Seasiders to the sword with a dominant second half display, with goals coming from Ollie Clarke (2) and Tony Craig.

“It was a pleasing performance," Clarke said.

“In the first half we miss a couple of great chances to take the lead and I was sat in the dugout thinking ‘here we go again’.

“Our commitment and desire has always been there, we’ve just been missing that little bit of quality in the final third. So it’s pleasing we were a little bit more clinical today, but it could have even been more.

“It’s a long way to come, a long journey, but it’s a good three points.

“The players have been hurting recently, I know they care because they’re a passionate bunch.

“But we’ve got to do better so we won’t get carried away by this, we still want a lot more.

“It’s a day where it all came together. We’ve got three goals, we finished our chances and we kept a clean sheet. So it’s an enjoyable day but we’re not getting carried away.”