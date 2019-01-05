Blackpool 0-3 Arsenal: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from FA Cup third round defeat

Blackpool put up a spirited fight despite exiting the FA Cup at the third round stage following their 3-0 defeat to Arsenal.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Mark Howard - 6
Made a strong save to stop Arsenal going three ahead before the break. Dealt a blow in the second half coming off with an injury.
Michael Nottingham - 6
Beaten for pace on a couple of occasions and missed Pool’s clearest chance with a side-footed effort at the back post.
Donervon Daniels - 6
Stretched by Arsenal’s dangerous frontline early on but improved as the game wore on. Used his physicality well.
Paudie O’Connor - 6
Caught out on a few occasions by Arsenal’s talented forward line. Missed the target with a header at the other end.
Marc Bola - 7
Showed plenty of attacking intent against his former club. Put one on a plate for Michael Nottingham who blazed well over.
Jay Spearing - 7
Constantly tracking back and picking up loose bits and pieces. Overrun at times in a tricky opening half.
Callum Guy - 6
Competed well against the talent of Aaron Ramsey but struggled to get himself in the game. Will look to push on in next few games.
Chris Taylor - 6
Involved in a couple of half chances in the first half before being replayed 15 minutes into the second half.
Liam Feeney - 6
Wrongly called offside when he was sent through on goal. Also failed to get the right contact on a curling effort at goal.
Nathan Delfouneso - 7
A constant danger down the flank and produced two or three dangerous crosses, but Pool didn’t utilise him enough.
Armand Gnanduillet - 7
Fired up early on and almost handed Pool the lead before Arsenal scored their opener. Worked tirelessly for the cause.
Subs used
Harry Pritchard - 6
For Taylor, 62
Disappointed with a couple of corner deliveries after coming on but had no real time to make an impact on the game.
Christoffer Mafoumbi - 6
For Howard, 69
Given plenty to do in the short time he was on the pitch. Made a good block before Arsenal’s third, which should have been ruled out.
Steve Davies - 6
For Gnanduillet, 83
Had little chance to help get Blackpool in the game, although it seemed strange Gnanduillet was brought off.
Subs not used: Nick Anderton, Joe Bunney, Ryan McLaughlin, John O’Sullivan
Arsenal: Cech, Lichsteiner, Jenkinson, Sokratis, Kolasinac (Medley), Elneny, Ramsey, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Iwobi (Saka), Nketiah (Lacazette)
Subs not used: Martinez, Torreira, Guendouzi, Smith Rowe