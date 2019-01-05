Blackpool 0-3 Arsenal: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from FA Cup third round defeat

Blackpool put up a spirited fight despite exiting the FA Cup at the third round stage following their 3-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 6

Made a strong save to stop Arsenal going three ahead before the break. Dealt a blow in the second half coming off with an injury.

Michael Nottingham - 6

Beaten for pace on a couple of occasions and missed Pool’s clearest chance with a side-footed effort at the back post.

Donervon Daniels - 6

Stretched by Arsenal’s dangerous frontline early on but improved as the game wore on. Used his physicality well.

Paudie O’Connor - 6

Caught out on a few occasions by Arsenal’s talented forward line. Missed the target with a header at the other end.

Marc Bola - 7

Showed plenty of attacking intent against his former club. Put one on a plate for Michael Nottingham who blazed well over.

Jay Spearing - 7

Constantly tracking back and picking up loose bits and pieces. Overrun at times in a tricky opening half.

Callum Guy - 6

Competed well against the talent of Aaron Ramsey but struggled to get himself in the game. Will look to push on in next few games.

Chris Taylor - 6

Involved in a couple of half chances in the first half before being replayed 15 minutes into the second half.

Liam Feeney - 6

Wrongly called offside when he was sent through on goal. Also failed to get the right contact on a curling effort at goal.

Nathan Delfouneso - 7

A constant danger down the flank and produced two or three dangerous crosses, but Pool didn’t utilise him enough.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

Fired up early on and almost handed Pool the lead before Arsenal scored their opener. Worked tirelessly for the cause.

Subs used

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Taylor, 62

Disappointed with a couple of corner deliveries after coming on but had no real time to make an impact on the game.

Christoffer Mafoumbi - 6

For Howard, 69

Given plenty to do in the short time he was on the pitch. Made a good block before Arsenal’s third, which should have been ruled out.

Steve Davies - 6

For Gnanduillet, 83

Had little chance to help get Blackpool in the game, although it seemed strange Gnanduillet was brought off.

Subs not used: Nick Anderton, Joe Bunney, Ryan McLaughlin, John O’Sullivan

Arsenal: Cech, Lichsteiner, Jenkinson, Sokratis, Kolasinac (Medley), Elneny, Ramsey, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Iwobi (Saka), Nketiah (Lacazette)

Subs not used: Martinez, Torreira, Guendouzi, Smith Rowe