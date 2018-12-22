Blackpool 0-1 Barnsley: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from League One defeat

Blackpool's 1-0 loss at home to Barnsley this afternoon made it back-to-back defeats in League One for the Seasiders.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips' thoughts on Blackpool's 1-0 defeat to Barnsley



Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 6

Endured a couple of nervy moments but made two or three decent stops. Little he could have done about the goal.

Donervon Daniels - 6

A little sloppy in possession early on but competed well against Barnsley’s dangerous frontline.

Ben Heneghan - 6

Had his hands full with 14-goal Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore. Conceded a couple of silly free kicks but otherwise solid.

Curtis Tilt - 6

Came close to giving Blackpool an early lead at the back post, but came off injured at half time.

Liam Feeney - 5

Set up John O’Sullivan for a chance in the first half but otherwise struggled to have a meaningful impact on the game.

Marc Bola - 6

Showed plenty of attacking intent as ever, fizzing in an early cross that was begging to be stuck away.

Jay Spearing - 6

Perhaps slightly fortunate to not concede a penalty following an incident with Brad Potts but as committed as ever.

Harry Pritchard - 6

Looked lively in the opening 45 minutes and got in behind the Barnsley defence, but struggled as the game wore on.

Jordan Thompson - 6

Quality on the ball from set pieces led to some of Blackpool’s clearest chances but gave the ball away too easily at times.

John O’Sullivan - 6

Had a couple of good chances in what was his first league start since mid-October, playing in an unfamiliar forward role.

Armand Gnanduillet - 6

Worked tirelessly up top but just not his day. Looked lively and tried to link up play but it was to no avail.

Subs used

Paudie O’Connor - 6

For Tilt, 46

Unexpectedly came on at half time in place of the injured Curtis Tilt and did a solid job on the left of the back three.

Michael Nottingham - 6

For O’Sullivan, 70

Didn’t see too much of the ball but gave Pool a threat late on with his long throws. Would like to see his height utilised more often.

Steve Davies - 6

For Feeney, 75

Caught offside on a couple of occasions but got into a good position late on only to head straight at the keeper.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Joe Bunney, Callum Guy, Nathan Delfouneso

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan, Cavare, Potts, Pinillos, Woodrow (Adeboyejo), Thiam (Bahre), Mowatt (Dougall), Moore

Subs not used: Greatorex, Moncur, Jackson, Brown

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Attendance: 4,054 (1,508 Barnsley)

Next match: Rochdale (away, Wednesday, December 26, 3pm, SkyBet League One)