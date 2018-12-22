Blackpool 0-1 Barnsley: Cameron McGeehan's goal the difference as Seasiders fall further away from League One play-offs

There was to be no early Christmas present for Blackpool as they slipped further away from the top six places with a disappointing defeat against Barnsley.

A second half goal from Cameron McGeehan, set up by former Pool man Brad Potts, saw the Seasiders fall to just their third home defeat of the season in League One.

An under-par Pool, playing at Bloomfield Road for the last time this year, now find themselves five points off the play-offs ahead of their Boxing Day trip to Rochdale.

After being taken to extra time in Tuesday night’s FA Cup replay against Solihull, Terry McPhillips suggested he would be forced into a number of changes for today’s game.

But there were just two tweaks to the side from midweek, with Joe Dodoo missing out altogether after twisting his ankle against Solihull.

Callum Guy, who started that game, dropped to the bench with John O'Sullivan and Harry Pritchard the two to be handed starts.

Ollie Turton again missed out with a hamstring strain he picked up at Oxford, while Steve Davies was brought onto the bench in the absence of both Dodoo and Mark Cullen.

Barnsley, who sit seventh and two points ahead of the Seasiders in the League One table, named former Pool player Brad Potts in their midfield.

The Seasiders made the stronger start of the two sides, but it was Barnsley who forced the first effort of the afternoon, Alex Mowatt testing Mark Howard with a looping volley which the Pool keeper easily claimed.

Blackpool came close to opening the deadlock on 12 minutes, with Jordan Thompson whipping in a superb, teasing ball that Curtis Tilt couldn’t quite turn home at the back post.

Donervon Daniels produced a deep cross that initially looked harmless, but it reached Marc Bola on the far side who fired in a dangerous first-time ball that O’Sullivan failed to connect with.

Blackpool continued to look strong in the early stages, with Pritchard getting in behind the Barnsley defence only to see his pullback cleared away for a corner after the midfielder had played the ball past the onrushing keeper.

The Tykes began to take over at this point, but they somehow managed to miss a gilt-edged chance to take the lead when Cameron McGeehan could only stab a shot onto the outside of the post despite having the goal at his mercy just eight yards out.

The Seasiders raced down the other end and came close themselves, Barnsley keeper Davies denying O’Sullivan after the Irishman was set up by Liam Feeney.

O’Sullivan was in the thick of the action just a minute later, hooking wide of goal after chesting the ball down from a long throw into the Barnsley box.

Both sides continued to exchange good chances, with former Seasider Brad Potts teeing the ball up for striker Mamadou Thiam who could only scuff a weak effort straight at Howard.

Blackpool were given another let-off when Barnsley’s top scorer Kieffer Moore was left unmarked at the back post, but again Howard didn’t have to move to save.

The half ended with Potts and Pool skipper Jay Spearing exchanging words after the Barnsley midfielder went sprawling inside the box, but the referee remained unmoved.

The Seasiders were dealt a blow at the interval when Tilt was forced to come off with an injury and was replaced by Paudie O’Connor.

The knock only seemed to add extra impetus to Blackpool’s play at the start of the second period, with Ben Heneghan seeing a header cleared off the line from Thompson’s corner.

But Thompson was almost made to pay for a stray pass a minute later, giving the ball away in Blackpool’s own half which was pounced upon by Potts.

The midfielder raced through on goal and, with only Howard to beat, dragged his shot wide of goal.

Potts atoned for his miss by playing a crucial role in Barnsley’s opener on the hour mark. The midfielder was played into space down the right where he fizzed in a dangerous ball that was nodded in at the back post by McGeehan.

The Tykes piled the pressure on in search of a quick second, Cauley Woodrow within inches away of finding one as he lashed one just past the upright from range.

McPhillips had no choice but to throw the kitchen sink at Barnsley in the final stages in search of a leveller, and he brought on Steve Davies to make his first Pool appearance in the league since 2015.

But the Seasiders were unable to exert any pressure whatsoever on the Tykes, who comfortably held on to claim the three points, although Davies did head straight at Davies in the third minute of stoppage time.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Howard, Daniels, Heneghan, Tilt (O'Connor), Feeney (Davies), Bola, Spearing, Thompson, Pritchard, O'Sullivan (Nottingham), Gnanduillet

Subs not used: Boney, Bunney, Guy, Delfouneso

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan, Cavare, Potts, Pinillos, Woodrow (Adeboyejo), Thiam (Bahre), Mowatt (Dougall), Moore

Subs not used: Greatorex, Moncur, Jackson, Brown

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Attendance: 4,054 (1,508 Barnsley)