Blackburn Rovers v Blackpool: Live updates from Ewood Park
Blackpool will be looking to make it two wins from two when they make the short trip to Ewood Park this evening.
Follow our live blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction...
The Seasiders will be boosted by the return of Jordan Thorniley, who missed the Stoke win with a tight hamstring, while Charlie Patino is also back available after serving his one-game ban.
But Mick McCarthy has confirmed his squad will otherwise remain largely unchanged from the weekend.
With that in mind, here’s how we think Pool will line up at Ewood Park…
“If ever the fans needed any convincing they ought to come down to Blackburn and watch the team, then a win on Saturday helps.
“I’d much prefer to be playing at Blackburn on a Tuesday night than Swansea on a Wednesday!
“There might be a few thinking ‘oh I might go to that one now’ as opposed to not being too bothered about it.
“I hope they do, I hope we get a good following because it will help them.
“We’ve got to try and exploit everything, it doesn’t matter. It could be throw-ins, free-kicks, corner kicks, whatever you get you try and take advantage of and of course in open play.
“Up until a point, they’ve never drawn a game but since then they’ve drawn quite a few. At one point they had only won or lost.
“We will try and do everything we can to exploit any weaknesses they may have.”
The Seasiders are boosted by the return of Jordan Thorniley after the defender missed the weekend’s win with a tight hamstring.
Charlie Patino also returns after serving his one-match ban for the red card he was shown against Swansea City.
Gary Madine remains suspended, although this is the fourth and final game of his four-match ban.
Charlie Goode, Marvin Ekpiteta, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.
As for Blackburn, they’re expected to be without both Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton Diaz after they picked up knocks during their weekend win against Swansea.
Joe Rankin-Costello is back available but Thomas Kaminski, Scott Wharton, Jake Batty and Sam Barnes remain on the sidelines.
Mick McCarthy’s men got back to winning ways on Saturday with a hard-earned 1-0 victory at home to Stoke City.
It was their first win in 15 attempts in the Championship.
The Seasiders now sit just two points adrift of safety, meaning they’re able to climb out of the bottom three for the first time since November with another victory.
As for their opponents, Blackburn sit seventh in the table and outside the play-off spots on goal difference only.
After a run of five straight draws, Rovers beat Swansea City 1-0 on Saturday.
Dean Whitestone is the man in charge of tonight’s game. He’s officiated 23 games so far this season, handing out 69 yellow cards and just two reds in the process.
He refereed two Blackpool games last season: the 1-0 win against Hull City and the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.