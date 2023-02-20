McCarthy has 14 games to keep the Seasiders in the Championship

“If ever the fans needed any convincing they ought to come down to Blackburn and watch the team, then a win on Saturday helps.

“I’d much prefer to be playing at Blackburn on a Tuesday night than Swansea on a Wednesday!

“There might be a few thinking ‘oh I might go to that one now’ as opposed to not being too bothered about it.

“I hope they do, I hope we get a good following because it will help them.

“We’ve got to try and exploit everything, it doesn’t matter. It could be throw-ins, free-kicks, corner kicks, whatever you get you try and take advantage of and of course in open play.

“Up until a point, they’ve never drawn a game but since then they’ve drawn quite a few. At one point they had only won or lost.