Blackburn boss Mowbray salutes Bowyer's seaside feats

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says Gary Bowyer has done an “exceptional” job under difficult circumstances at Bloomfield Road.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s game between the two sides, Mowbray – who experienced similar off-the-field issues during his time managing Coventry City – was full of praise for his Blackpool counterpart.

Bowyer spent more than 13 years at Ewood Park

He said: “He’s done exceptionally well in the job that he’s doing at the moment under difficult circumstances.

“I think what you have to do is put all the stuff out of your mind and get the team to focus every day on what you do in training, and then on a Saturday afternoon and a Tuesday night.

“You have to get your group tight, and to do what he’s achieved he will have good group of players that he has moulded.”

Blackburn are among the league’s in-form teams, having won their last three on the bounce.

Rovers initially struggled to acclimatise to League One following their relegation last season but their seven-match unbeaten run has seen them climb up into the play-off spots. Blackpool, meanwhile, sit in 10th.

Mowbray (below) added: “It will be another game against a really hardworking, honest and organised team.

“They have some flashes of talent and creativity. Solomon-Otabor is a threat, Vassell up top has shown he can be a menace and score goals.

“They also have the experience of Jay Spearing, who won this league with Bolton last year, and Jimmy Ryan, who you have to respect his talent with the ball.

“What are we expecting? A really tough encounter, a game we know we will be in trouble in if we drop our standards, so we will be ready and look to finish off a good spell over the last 10 days.

“They have some obvious threats. They seem to be involved in a lot of tight games. Will this be any different? I don’t think so. Let’s see if we can come out on top.”

Mowbray also believes that Bowyer, who spent 13 years at Ewood Park, will have extra motivation to do well tonight.

“The manager knows this club very well and will have them very fired up for the football match,” he added.

“He understands the expectation of this club (Rovers) in this league, as he probably felt at Blackpool last season when they were in League Two having been in the Premier League.

“He felt that expectation of having to bounce back out of the league as we have to try and climb out of this league.

“It will be good to see him and after that game we can wish him well.”