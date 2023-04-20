Birmingham City v Blackpool: Live updates as Seasiders bid to stave off relegation
Blackpool make the trip to England’s second city searching for three points to keep their slim survival hopes alive.
To find out if they can do it, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
14 - Concern
Dan Grimshaw and Jordan Gabriel both receiving medical treatment.
11 - Poor start
Are Blackpool going to make a challenge here? Or put themselves about? Or, you know, try and compete? This has been dreadful so far.
5 - Slow start
Dan Grimshaw almost juggles one into the back of his own net from a harmless shot.
All Birmingham so far. Blackpool looking very nervous defensively.
3 - Corner
Jordan Gabriel heads behind to hand Birmingham the first corner of the game.
2 - Pressure
Jordan Thorniley makes an important block at the near post as Birmingham look to press home some early pressure.
KICK OFF
Birmingham get the game started.
Up the mighty Pool!
The teams are out
Analysis
Blackpool are without two key men for their must-win clash against Birmingham City this afternoon.
Top goalscorer Jerry Yates is missing with a hamstring injury, while Keshi Anderson is also absent.
It comes after the influential midfielder suffered a swollen ankle during Blackpool’s midweek defeat to West Brom.
As for Yates, he was forced to play through the pain barrier for Blackpool’s last two games but this afternoon’s trip to St Andrew’s has proven a step too far.
There is better news on the bench as James Husband and midfielder Tom Trybull return from injury alongside Rob Apter, who is also named among the substitutes.
Interim boss Stephen Dobbie has made two changes from the 2-0 defeat to West Brom, with Sonny Carey and Josh Bowler coming in for Anderson and Yates.
It means Morgan Rogers returns to the number nine role in Yates’ absence.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.
Luke Garbutt, Dom Thompson and Kenny Dougall are all left out.