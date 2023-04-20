Birmingham City v Blackpool: Live updates as Seasiders bid to stave off relegation

Blackpool are without two key men for their must-win clash against Birmingham City this afternoon.

Top goalscorer Jerry Yates is missing with a hamstring injury, while Keshi Anderson is also absent.

It comes after the influential midfielder suffered a swollen ankle during Blackpool’s midweek defeat to West Brom.

As for Yates, he was forced to play through the pain barrier for Blackpool’s last two games but this afternoon’s trip to St Andrew’s has proven a step too far.

There is better news on the bench as James Husband and midfielder Tom Trybull return from injury alongside Rob Apter, who is also named among the substitutes.

Interim boss Stephen Dobbie has made two changes from the 2-0 defeat to West Brom, with Sonny Carey and Josh Bowler coming in for Anderson and Yates.

It means Morgan Rogers returns to the number nine role in Yates’ absence.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.