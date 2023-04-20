News you can trust since 1873
Live

Birmingham City v Blackpool: Live updates as Seasiders bid to stave off relegation

Blackpool make the trip to England’s second city searching for three points to keep their slim survival hopes alive.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

To find out if they can do it, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

Blackpool's relegation to League One could be confirmed at St Andrew'sBlackpool's relegation to League One could be confirmed at St Andrew's
Blackpool's relegation to League One could be confirmed at St Andrew's

Birmingham City v Blackpool - live updates

15:16 BST

14 - Concern

Dan Grimshaw and Jordan Gabriel both receiving medical treatment.

15:14 BST

11 - Poor start

Are Blackpool going to make a challenge here? Or put themselves about? Or, you know, try and compete? This has been dreadful so far.

15:07 BST

5 - Slow start

Dan Grimshaw almost juggles one into the back of his own net from a harmless shot.

All Birmingham so far. Blackpool looking very nervous defensively.

15:05 BST

3 - Corner

Jordan Gabriel heads behind to hand Birmingham the first corner of the game.

15:04 BST

2 - Pressure

Jordan Thorniley makes an important block at the near post as Birmingham look to press home some early pressure.

15:01 BST

KICK OFF

Birmingham get the game started.

Up the mighty Pool!

15:00 BST

The teams are out

14:07 BST

Analysis

Blackpool are without two key men for their must-win clash against Birmingham City this afternoon.

Top goalscorer Jerry Yates is missing with a hamstring injury, while Keshi Anderson is also absent.

It comes after the influential midfielder suffered a swollen ankle during Blackpool’s midweek defeat to West Brom.

As for Yates, he was forced to play through the pain barrier for Blackpool’s last two games but this afternoon’s trip to St Andrew’s has proven a step too far.

There is better news on the bench as James Husband and midfielder Tom Trybull return from injury alongside Rob Apter, who is also named among the substitutes.

Interim boss Stephen Dobbie has made two changes from the 2-0 defeat to West Brom, with Sonny Carey and Josh Bowler coming in for Anderson and Yates.

It means Morgan Rogers returns to the number nine role in Yates’ absence.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.

Luke Garbutt, Dom Thompson and Kenny Dougall are all left out.

14:03 BST

Birmingham’s starting XI

14:02 BST

How Blackpool line up

