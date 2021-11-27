Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer gives his verdict on his side's narrow win against Blackpool

The Seasiders dominated for large swathes of the game at St Andrew’s, but lacked a killer touch and composure in the final third.

Some good chances were squandered, the clearest falling to substitute Josh Bowler who was denied by an impressive stop from goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

But the hosts, who had previously only threatened from long throws and set pieces, stole the points nine minutes from time through substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz.

There was some fortune involved in the winning goal too, as the experienced striker - who appeared to be in an offside position - bundled home from close range with his thigh despite knowing very little about it.

“I would say it was a game of two halves, they were better than us in the first half," Bowyer said.

"We did well to get to half time at 0-0 then second half I thought we were better than them.

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer

“Conditions played a big part in the game. It wasn’t pretty but the most important thing for me is that we won the game and we got three points and we ground it out. Especially with everything that has been happened to us of late, I am really pleased.

“Second half I changed it, I went to a back four, positive move, I just didn’t want it to unfold into a 0-0. I knew it could go either way, it’s a bit risky but it’s risk and reward. That’s the way I am, I want to win football matches not just watch draws.

“So I changed it to a four-diamond, wanted to get the overload in the middle of the park and have more bodies when we put the ball into the box. That paid off.

“Ten clean sheets out of 20 games, that’s some going. The players deserve plenty of credit for that because it’s hard work. No-one gives you ten clean sheets, you have to work for that.

“Again today we had to work for that. Mati (Sarkic) made a good save in the second half.

“It’s just hard work on the training pitch, demanding of them if your mate is out of position can you help him out? It’s hard.

“Yes, so they should. We are second in the league table for clean sheets. We are the best outside the top three for clean sheets.

“If you went on all those stats, expected goals and all that, we should be fifth or sixth in the league. We are doing the right stuff on the training pitch."