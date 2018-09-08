Better injury news for Blackpool camp

Terry McPhillips is confident the knocks to Blackpool’s injured trio Jimmy Ryan, Donervon Daniels and Joe Bunney won’t be long-term issues.

Ryan, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Thursday, has yet to feature this season having suffered a knock to his knee in pre-season.

He will again be unavailable for today’s game against Bradford City at Bloomfield Road.

McPhillips confirmed after Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy draw to Macclesfield Town that the midfielder had suffered a setback in his comeback.

McPhillips said: “There’s still a few niggles, but I wouldn’t say any are long term.

“Jimmy is seeing a specialist, a second opinion job.

“He’s the club captain and at this level he’s proven as a very good footballer and we’re trying to play good football, so the sooner he’s back with us the better.

“But it’s probably the biggest squad of fit players that I’d have had to choose from.”

One man who is on his way back to full fitness is Ryan McLaughlin, who made his first appearance for the club in the midweek six-goal thriller at Moss Rose.

He was brought off as a precaution at half-time, but McPhillips insists that was always the plan.

He added: “He didn’t want to come off at half-time but we decided 45 minutes was enough.

“We had decided before the game that he was coming off, but he didn’t know. I thought he was very good.”

Blackpool’s opening EFL Trophy group game on Tuesday provided an opportunity for youngster Fin Sinclair-Smith to come off the bench, replacing Liam Feeney on 67 minutes.

Sinclair-Smith has been an unused substitute in each of Pool’s opening six league games, with a new EFL directive requiring every club to name at least one ‘club developed player’.

“I thought he did well,” McPhillips said.

“He’s an impact player, he’s explosive and he’s come on in the last few months a treat.

“He trained with us at the back end of last season after he had already made his debut in the cup last year, where he scored.

“He nearly scored again on Tuesday with his bicycle kick but the goalie made a good save.

“He skinned the full-back on a couple of occasions but I thought his best chance was his shot he dragged past the post.

“We’ve watched it again and he really should have shifted it onto his right and then shot.

“Our lads can’t stop him in training so I’m sure Macclesfield’s lads couldn’t either.

“He didn’t do that and that’s a shame, but he’s done himself proud and it gives him a chance.”