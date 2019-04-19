Ben Heneghan targets a successful end to Blackpool’s season

Ben Heneghan has revealed there is a belief among the Blackpool squad that they have underachieved this season.

The Seasiders head into today’s game against Scunthorpe United with nothing left to play for in terms of the promotion and relegation pictures.

Terry McPhillips’ men are 11 points adrift of the play-off places with just four games to go, and Heneghan says they should be better off than they currently are.

“We are frustrated because we know as a group we’ve underachieved with what we’ve got in that dressing room,” he said. “There’s some really good players.

“But you’ve just got to put it behind you and concentrate on the next four games, the next game being the main one.

“We want to finish as high as we can and we know we’re capable of doing that.

“As players it’s a target to build on for next year as well. Wherever you finish, you always want to finish the year after.

“We want to make a marker and see what can happen next season.”

Blackpool take on a Scunthorpe side that are just one point above the drop zone but one of several clubs still fighting for their League One status.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Heneghan added. “It’s very tight down the bottom and people are fighting for their lives.

“We’ve just got to be on our game, and when we play to our strengths, we know we’re a good side. So we’ve just got to get back to that.

“As long as we get our tactics and everything right and as players we perform right on the day, it should take care of things.”