Ben Heneghan showing steel at Blackpool after 'rusty' start

Ben Heneghan believes he is starting to find his form for Blackpool after admitting he was a bit “rusty” earlier in the season.

The defender, on a season-long loan from Sheffield United, struggled at the start of the campaign for the Seasiders.

But the 25-year-old has found his feet of late and attributed those early-season struggles to playing just eight times last season.

The centre-back said: “To start off with I was a bit rusty, which I knew I would be because last season I didn’t play much.

“I knew it was going to take time to get into the swing of things but now I feel as though I’m finding my form again. I just want to kick on and play as many games as I can.

“There’s not been that much contact (with Sheffield United). I’ve just got my head down and tried to do as much as I can here, then see what happens.”

Heneghan has been a regular starter in recent weeks as part of Blackpool’s new-look back three, partnering Donervon Daniels and Curtis Tilt.

That’s a system that suits the loanee as it’s a formation he has regularly played in at both Sheffield United and his previous club Motherwell.

Heneghan added: “For the last few years I’ve played in the middle of a back three, so I think it does suit me but I’m fine playing whatever.

“Whatever is best for the team to win the game, that’s good enough for me.

“Personnel have got to come in and out, that’s all part of football.”

Blackpool face a Barnsley side this afternoon who sit just one position above them in the league table.

While many would consider eighth place to be a superb start to the season for the Seasiders, Heneghan has revealed the Pool squad is actually frustrated they’re not doing better.

“We’ve got a good group of lads,” he added. “We all stick together and deal with whatever comes our way, and there are some lads who can push on.

“To be honest, we’re more frustrated with the position we’re in because we have dropped quite a lot of points in a way, so we just want to push on and get higher up that table.

“There’s 100 per cent more to come from this team. It’s just been little things in games and we’ve caused our own mistakes in some of them.

“We just need to try and limit them and take our chances in front of goal.

“Every game in this league is a tough game but we’re just going to see what Barnsley are going to bring to the table and deal with it.

“The game is at our home ground and we want to make this a fortress, so there’s no way we’re going to roll over easily.

“We’re going to give it to them and let them worry about us.”