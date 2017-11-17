Ben Burgess column: Yes, buyers are out there for Blackpool FC

It’s all so quiet! Last week was a crazy week full of monumental announcements that could potentially change the face of Blackpool FC.

This week the silence has been deafening. With the club now up for sale, the possibilities and permutations know no limits.

Will the new owners care about the club or just see it as a business?

Former Blackpool mayor Robert Wynne has called for the club to be bought by the fans, with Blackpool Council’s backing.

This would ensure that the club’s best interests would be at the heart of every decision. The flipside is that to run a successful football club in the current climate you need an awful amount of investment and that usually comes from extremely wealthy individuals.

Before we even talk of whether a new owner has the right intentions, we have to explore whether there is anyone who would even want to buy Blackpool FC.

I personally have no doubt there will be, and the fact the sale price (you would imagine) would certainly not be the highest due to the nature and details surrounding the potential sale makes it even more appealing.

Anybody who saw Bloomfield Road rocking and packed out every home game a few years ago will be under no illusion as to how far this club can go and how much it could achieve.

On the pitch, once again, there was more frustration for Gary Bowyer.

Despite coming from behind twice against high- flying Portsmouth, they succumbed to a late winner from Brett Pitman.

It’s no coincidence that results have slipped during all the uncertainty of recent weeks.

Despite what is told to the press, you can guarantee the players will be discussing all the drama in the changing room.

For most of those players, they have faced a half-empty stadium for the entirety of their Seasiders career.

It must be exciting for them to think that they could soon be cheered on by a packed stadium full of the brilliant Tangerine supporters.

For manager Bowyer this is the norm. He was firefighting as Blackburn Rovers manager through ownership changes and boardroom turmoil, so this episode certainly won’t faze him.

Just imagine what he could achieve with great backing from some ambitious owners.

I took particular interest in Alan Shearer’s documentary on Monday (on the BBC) about the links between football and dementia.

If you manage to look past Shearer’s rather wooden presentation style and his scripted words, there were some really important messages to be learned.

It was also very emotional to hear the late, great Jeff Astle’s daughter speak about his last few years before his passing.

It wasn’t until Jeff was in his 50s that he began to show signs of dementia and from there his health decreased quickly.

We also heard from the family of England and Manchester United legend Nobby Stiles.

The really remarkable part was Shearer’s meeting with ex-footballer Matt Tees, who is also suffering from dementia.

Tees’ wife was adamant that heading a football had caused this trauma to his brain, yet when his grandsons came to visit they were steadfast in their belief that they would continue heading the ball in their football matches despite seeing their grandfather’s dementia and hearing their grandmother’s beliefs.

Having listened to the evidence and research from the experts on the programme, I’m yet to be convinced that there’s a direct link between heading and dementia.

What is important, though, is that studies are well-funded and in depth research is carried out, so there will not be any families in future facing the heartbreak of the Astles.