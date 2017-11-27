Belokon v Oystons judgement: Date set for payment schedule hearing

A hearing to decide the schedule of payments following the High Court judgement between the Oyston family and Valeri Belokon is listed for this Wednesday.

Further details, such as the time, court room and whether or not the hearing will be open to the public, will be confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

The Oystons have been ordered to pay Belokon, left, 31.27m

It comes after the Oyston family were ordered to pay former director Valeri Belokon £31.27m after being accused of "illegitimately stripping" the club of cash by a High Court judge earlier this month.

The football club was put up for sale four days later.

The judge said the first £10m would have to be paid within 28 days, which means it is due by Monday, December 4.

Justice Marcus Smith found that the Oyston family, the owners of Blackpool Football Club, acted improperly and paid £42m to their own companies.

Mr Belokon, who resigned as a director of the club in August, had accused the Oystons of "improperly" extracting tens of millions of pounds from the Lancashire club's funds after it enjoyed a cash "jackpot" after winning promotion to the Premier League in 2010.

He claimed they had treated the club as "their own personal cash machine" and said in a witness statement that he felt "betrayed" by the Oystons.

The judge found in his favour and ruled there had been unfair prejudice.