Barrow v Blackpool AS IT HAPPENED: Updates from pre-season friendly at Holker Street

Simon Grayson will take charge of Blackpool at Barrow
Simon Grayson will take charge of Blackpool at Barrow
Share this article

Blackpool will split their squad today to take on both Barrow and Altrincham in a pre-season friendly double header.

Follow our live blog below for team news and updates from Pool's game at Barrow: