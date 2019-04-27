Barnsley v Blackpool: Team news from Oakwell

Jimmy Ryan has been named in Blackpool's squad for the first time this season as the Seasiders take on promotion-chasing Barnsley this afternoon.

The midfielder is included among the substitutes and, should be come off the bench, is in line to make his first start in almost a year.

His last appearance came against Rotherham United on the final day of last season and since then has been sidelined with a knee injury.

Terry McPhillips has made two changes to his side from Easter Monday's last-gasp 2-1 win against Fleetwood Town.

Harry Pritchard replaces Matty Virtue, who misses out after suffering a gash in a leg after finding himself on the end of a horror tackle from Fleetwood's Nathan Sheron, who was shown a straight red card.

Antony Evans also comes into the side in place of Chris Long, who drops down to the bench.

Donervon Daniels is still not fit enough to make the squad and remains sidelined with Mark Howard, Ollie Turton and Max Clayton.

Today's opponents Barnsley sit second in the League One table and are two games away from sealing an instant return to the Championship.

TEAMS

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, Bahre, Williams, Pinillos, Thiam, Mowatt, Brown, McGeehan, Woodrow

Subs: Walton, Fryers, Hedges, Green, Jackson, Styles, Moore

Blackpool: Mafoumbi, Nottingham, Heneghan, Tilt, Bola, Spearing, Pritchard, Kirby, Thompson, Evans, Gnanduillet

Subs: Boney, Anderton, Ryan, Guy, Feeney, Delfouneso, Long

Referee: John Busby