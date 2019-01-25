Away days may be best for Blackpool’s players

Jay Spearing believes playing away from home might suit Blackpool in the coming months due to the deteriorating state of the Bloomfield Road pitch.

The surface was described as a “cowfield” by manager Terry McPhillips following last weekend’s bore draw against Shrewsbury Town.

Spearing admits the poor condition of the pitch could force Blackpool to change their style of play, which he says could prove tricky as he believes the squad is suited to playing football.

But, with the Seasiders heading to the Ricoh Arena to face Coventry City tomorrow, the skipper says that should allow McPhillips’ men to keep it on the deck.

“You go away and see a decent pitch, it makes you want to play some decent football,” Spearing said.

“We had a difficult game last week but we know the reasons why that was. It’s one of those things.

“I think we’re going to have to maybe look at changing the way we play at home to away, going to different places and away pitches might be more suitable for us to play a little bit more football.

“Looking at the pitch, it’s a difficult one to play football on and we might have to start turning teams and play in their half.

“But we have to adapt and so do the away team. We have to try and take full advantage as we’re the home team.

“The style we had previously was effective at home, so it is frustrating because we believe with the players we have we prefer to play and pass the ball.

“But if we have to adapt and go long, then we’re going to have to get ready for that. With the lads we’ve got we can adapt and hopefully pick up points.”