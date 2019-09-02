August: Blackpool FC’s League One opening month in numbers

The Gazette is introducing a new feature this season that will track the monthly performances and key stats of every Blackpool FC player.

READ MORE: News, rumours and live updates from League One deadline day

The figures only take into account league games, so Blackpool’s Carabao Cup defeat to Macclesfield Town is not featured in the August review.

According to Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton’s match ratings, Curtis Tilt has been the Seasiders’ best performer so far this season - with an average of 7.5 out of 10.

The defender is closely followed by Liam Feeney and Armand Gnanduillet, while Nathan Delfouneso, Sullay Kaikai and Jordan Thompson have rated highly as well.

The three others to average seven out of 10 or above have been Ryan Edwards, Jay Spearing and Ollie Turton.

As well as rating players by their average marks out of 10, we’ll also be using the points system used by Fantasy Football.

Players receive a point for every appearance they make, while receiving an extra bonus point should they feature for more than 60 minutes.

Players are also rewarded for goals, assists and clean sheets, while they can be docked points for conceding goals, scoring an own goal and receiving yellow and red cards.

Using that formula, Gnanduillet has been the standout performer in August, followed by Tilt, Feeney, Edwards and Kaikai.

Tilt, Edwards, Turton and goalkeeper Jak Alnwick are the only players to have played every minute of every league game so far this season.

In-form striker Gnanduillet leads the scoring charts with four goals, followed by Delfouneso with two. Edwards, Kaikai and Spearing have one each, while Pool’s other league goal came via an own goal in the 3-1 win at Southend United.

Feeney has two assists to his name, while Callum Guy, Kaikai, Tilt, Thompson and Spearing all have one.

Eight Pool players have received bookings this month, while James Husband is the only Pool player to have been shown a red card.

Simon Grayson has used 19 players in League One so far this term, but that number is likely to increase in September with new signings Calum Macdonald and Sean Scannell waiting to make their debuts.

Here's the individual breakdown for each Blackpool player:

Goalkeepers

Jak Alnwick

Appearances: 6

Games started: 6

Minutes played: 540

Clean sheets: 2

Yellow cards: 1

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 6.83

Fantasy football points: 19

Defenders

Nick Anderton

Appearances: 2

Games started: 1

Minutes played: 96

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Clean sheets: 0

Yellow cards: 0

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 6

Fantasy football points: 3

Rocky Bushiri

Appearances: 4

Games started: 2

Minutes played: 144

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Clean sheets: 0

Yellow cards: 1

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 5.75

Fantasy football points: 5

Ryan Edwards

Appearances: 6

Games started: 6

Minutes played: 540

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

Clean sheets: 2

Yellow cards: 1

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 7

Fantasy football points: 24

Liam Feeney

Appearances: 6

Games started: 6

Minutes played: 518

Goals: 0

Assists: 2

Clean sheets: 1

Yellow cards: 0

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 7.33

Fantasy football points: 25

Ben Heneghan

Appearances: 1

Games started: 0

Minutes played: 1

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Clean sheets: 0

Yellow cards: 0

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 6

Fantasy football points: 1

James Husband

Appearances: 4

Games started: 4

Minutes played: 325

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Clean sheets: 2

Yellow cards: 0

Red cards: 1

Average match rating: 6.25

Fantasy football points: 10

Michael Nottingham

Appearances: 3

Games started: 0

Minutes played: 91

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Clean sheets: 0

Yellow cards: 0

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 6.67

Fantasy football points: 3

Curtis Tilt

Appearances: 6

Games started: 6

Minutes played: 540

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Clean sheets: 2

Yellow cards: 1

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 7.50

Fantasy football points: 25

Ollie Turton

Appearances: 6

Games started: 6

Minutes played: 540

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Clean sheets: 2

Yellow cards: 1

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 7

Fantasy football points: 19

Midfielders

Callum Guy

Appearances: 4

Games started: 1

Minutes played: 171

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Yellow cards: 0

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 6.50

Fantasy football points: 8

Jay Spearing

Appearances: 5

Games started: 5

Minutes played: 441

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Yellow cards: 1

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 7

Fantasy football points: 16

Jordan Thompson

Appearances: 6

Games started: 6

Minutes played: 513

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Yellow cards: 1

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 7.17

Fantasy football points: 15

Matty Virtue

Appearances: 1

Games started: 0

Minutes played: 5

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Yellow cards: 0

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 6

Fantasy football points: 1

Forwards

Nathan Delfouneso

Appearances: 4

Games started: 4

Minutes played: 252

Goals: 2

Assists: 0

Yellow cards: 0

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 7.25

Fantasy football points: 17

Armand Gnanduillet

Appearances: 6

Games started: 6

Minutes played: 518

Goals: 4

Assists: 0

Yellow cards: 0

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 7.33

Fantasy football points: 28

Ryan Hardie

Appearances: 1

Games started: 0

Minutes played: 5

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Yellow cards: 0

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 6

Fantasy football points: 1

Sullay Kaikai

Appearances: 6

Games started: 6

Minutes played: 507

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Yellow cards: 0

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 7.17

Fantasy football points: 23

Joe Nuttall

Appearances: 4

Games started: 1

Minutes played: 168

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Yellow cards: 1

Red cards: 0

Average match rating: 6.25

Fantasy football points: 4