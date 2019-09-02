August: Blackpool FC’s League One opening month in numbers

The Gazette is introducing a new feature this season that will track the monthly performances and key stats of every Blackpool FC player.
The figures only take into account league games, so Blackpool’s Carabao Cup defeat to Macclesfield Town is not featured in the August review.
According to Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton’s match ratings, Curtis Tilt has been the Seasiders’ best performer so far this season - with an average of 7.5 out of 10.
The defender is closely followed by Liam Feeney and Armand Gnanduillet, while Nathan Delfouneso, Sullay Kaikai and Jordan Thompson have rated highly as well.
The three others to average seven out of 10 or above have been Ryan Edwards, Jay Spearing and Ollie Turton.
As well as rating players by their average marks out of 10, we’ll also be using the points system used by Fantasy Football.
Players receive a point for every appearance they make, while receiving an extra bonus point should they feature for more than 60 minutes.
Players are also rewarded for goals, assists and clean sheets, while they can be docked points for conceding goals, scoring an own goal and receiving yellow and red cards.
Using that formula, Gnanduillet has been the standout performer in August, followed by Tilt, Feeney, Edwards and Kaikai.
Tilt, Edwards, Turton and goalkeeper Jak Alnwick are the only players to have played every minute of every league game so far this season.
In-form striker Gnanduillet leads the scoring charts with four goals, followed by Delfouneso with two. Edwards, Kaikai and Spearing have one each, while Pool’s other league goal came via an own goal in the 3-1 win at Southend United.
Feeney has two assists to his name, while Callum Guy, Kaikai, Tilt, Thompson and Spearing all have one.
Eight Pool players have received bookings this month, while James Husband is the only Pool player to have been shown a red card.
Simon Grayson has used 19 players in League One so far this term, but that number is likely to increase in September with new signings Calum Macdonald and Sean Scannell waiting to make their debuts.
Here's the individual breakdown for each Blackpool player:
Goalkeepers
Jak Alnwick
Appearances: 6
Games started: 6
Minutes played: 540
Clean sheets: 2
Yellow cards: 1
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 6.83
Fantasy football points: 19
Defenders
Nick Anderton
Appearances: 2
Games started: 1
Minutes played: 96
Goals: 0
Assists: 0
Clean sheets: 0
Yellow cards: 0
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 6
Fantasy football points: 3
Rocky Bushiri
Appearances: 4
Games started: 2
Minutes played: 144
Goals: 0
Assists: 0
Clean sheets: 0
Yellow cards: 1
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 5.75
Fantasy football points: 5
Ryan Edwards
Appearances: 6
Games started: 6
Minutes played: 540
Goals: 1
Assists: 0
Clean sheets: 2
Yellow cards: 1
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 7
Fantasy football points: 24
Liam Feeney
Appearances: 6
Games started: 6
Minutes played: 518
Goals: 0
Assists: 2
Clean sheets: 1
Yellow cards: 0
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 7.33
Fantasy football points: 25
Ben Heneghan
Appearances: 1
Games started: 0
Minutes played: 1
Goals: 0
Assists: 0
Clean sheets: 0
Yellow cards: 0
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 6
Fantasy football points: 1
James Husband
Appearances: 4
Games started: 4
Minutes played: 325
Goals: 0
Assists: 0
Clean sheets: 2
Yellow cards: 0
Red cards: 1
Average match rating: 6.25
Fantasy football points: 10
Michael Nottingham
Appearances: 3
Games started: 0
Minutes played: 91
Goals: 0
Assists: 0
Clean sheets: 0
Yellow cards: 0
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 6.67
Fantasy football points: 3
Curtis Tilt
Appearances: 6
Games started: 6
Minutes played: 540
Goals: 0
Assists: 1
Clean sheets: 2
Yellow cards: 1
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 7.50
Fantasy football points: 25
Ollie Turton
Appearances: 6
Games started: 6
Minutes played: 540
Goals: 0
Assists: 0
Clean sheets: 2
Yellow cards: 1
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 7
Fantasy football points: 19
Midfielders
Callum Guy
Appearances: 4
Games started: 1
Minutes played: 171
Goals: 0
Assists: 1
Yellow cards: 0
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 6.50
Fantasy football points: 8
Jay Spearing
Appearances: 5
Games started: 5
Minutes played: 441
Goals: 1
Assists: 1
Yellow cards: 1
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 7
Fantasy football points: 16
Jordan Thompson
Appearances: 6
Games started: 6
Minutes played: 513
Goals: 0
Assists: 1
Yellow cards: 1
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 7.17
Fantasy football points: 15
Matty Virtue
Appearances: 1
Games started: 0
Minutes played: 5
Goals: 0
Assists: 0
Yellow cards: 0
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 6
Fantasy football points: 1
Forwards
Nathan Delfouneso
Appearances: 4
Games started: 4
Minutes played: 252
Goals: 2
Assists: 0
Yellow cards: 0
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 7.25
Fantasy football points: 17
Armand Gnanduillet
Appearances: 6
Games started: 6
Minutes played: 518
Goals: 4
Assists: 0
Yellow cards: 0
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 7.33
Fantasy football points: 28
Ryan Hardie
Appearances: 1
Games started: 0
Minutes played: 5
Goals: 0
Assists: 0
Yellow cards: 0
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 6
Fantasy football points: 1
Sullay Kaikai
Appearances: 6
Games started: 6
Minutes played: 507
Goals: 1
Assists: 1
Yellow cards: 0
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 7.17
Fantasy football points: 23
Joe Nuttall
Appearances: 4
Games started: 1
Minutes played: 168
Goals: 0
Assists: 1
Yellow cards: 1
Red cards: 0
Average match rating: 6.25
Fantasy football points: 4