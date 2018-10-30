Arsenal boss Unai Emery expected to make changes for Carabao Cup clash against Blackpool

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is expected to rotate his side for tomorrow's Carabao Cup last-16 clash against Blackpool.

READ MORE: Donervon Daniels ruled out of Blackpool's Carabao Cup tie at Arsenal



The Gunners, whose 10-game winning run ended with a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday, are facing something of a defensive crisis.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka has been deployed at left back in recent games due to injuries to Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac.

Meanwhile right back Hector Bellerin was substituted on Sunday after suffering muscle pains.

With veteran Stephan Lichtsteiner having featured in all three games last week, forgotten man Carl Jenkinson could come in for a first Arsenal appearance since November 2016.

Centre back Laurent Koscielny is still a few weeks away from returning.

In goal, Petr Cech could feature after being overtaken by Bernd Leno in the pecking order while he was out injured recently.

Predicted line-up according to the Daily Star:

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Cech; Jenkinson, Papastathopoulos, Holding, Maitland-Niles; Elneny, Ramsey; Mkhitaryan, Smith-Rowe, Iwobi; Welbeck