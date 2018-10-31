Arsenal 2 Blackpool 1: Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips reacts to the Seasiders' Carabao Cup exit

Have your say

Terry McPhillips says goal-scoring hero Paudie O'Connor's red card in their 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal would only have been yellow in League One as he hailed his players.

Terry McPhillips at the Emirates

McPhillips' side conceded in the 34th minute as Stephan Lichtsteiner poked home Matteo Guendouzi's sublime chip over Blackpool's defence.

Emile Smith Rowe made it 2-0 in the 50th minute as he bundled home Carl Jenkinson's cross.

But then Guendouzi was sent off for a second yellow after fouling Jordan Thompson.

Blackpool were galvanised by the sending off, O'Connor marking his return to the starting line-up with a goal as he nodded home Thompson's corner in the 66th minute.

Blackpool pressed for a leveller but their hopes of a fight back were dashed when O'Connor was sent off for a challenge on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

McPhillips said: "I felt it was harsh on us to be 2-0 down.

"The goalkeeper never had any saves to make.

"The first goal was a great one, a great ball over the top and he has got his big toe on it.

"The second goal is a good move by them, then he has done his best to bounce it on the floor and kick it over the bar.

"We never had any luck in that department.

"I thought the officials were good but I didn't think it was a sending off for our lad. I thought it was a yellow.

"Where we play every week (League One) that is a yellow card and we expected a yellow.

"I could not believe it when he pulled out the red because we had got back in the game and we were in the ascendancy.

"It took the chance off us.

"It was hard enough to get the ball off them when they had 10 and we had 11.

"But we had them on the back foot and it is credit to the players."