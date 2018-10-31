Arsenal 2-1 Blackpool in pictures: The best of the action from the Emirates Stadium

Blackpool ran Arsenal all the way in their Carabao Cup exit at the Emirates Stadium.

READ MORE: Arsenal 2-1 Blackpool - Paudie O’Connor goal proves in vain as battling Seasiders exit Carabao Cup with narrow defeat

Paudie O’Connor scored and was sent off for the Seasiders as they impressed on the big stage.

Stephan Lichsteiner and Emile Smith Rowe goals put the Premier League giants through, Matteo Guendouzi’s red card meaning the Gunners also finished with 10 men.

Flick through our gallery to check out the best pictures from the Seasiders’ big night at the Emirates Stadium