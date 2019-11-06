Armand Gnanduillet: I bounced back in best way after being dropped by Blackpool

Blackpool’s top scorer Armand Gnanduillet believes he responded in the right manner to his surprise dropping.

READ MORE: Blackpool's stoppage-time winner against Wolves Under-21s

Blackpool’s top scorer Armand Gnanduillet believes he responded in the right manner to his surprise dropping.

The striker marked his return to the starting 11 in ideal fashion on Saturday, netting a brace in the thrilling 4-3 home win over Peterborough United.

The 26-year-old had been demoted to the bench for Pool’s previous outing, the goalless draw at Burton Albion.

Gnanduillet admits he was disappointed by that omission but believes he’s sent a message to manager Simon Grayson.

The Frenchman said: “I was out of the team last week, so this is the best way to respond.

“Every time you get a chance you must do your best to keep the shirt, which is what I’m trying to do.

“I’m happy to score twice, especially at home, so now I just need to carry on.

“But it’s not just about me. Against Peterborough I think everyone was outstanding from Jak (keeper Alnwick) all the way to the substitutes that came on.

“We have a good group and I will do my best to score every time I am on the pitch.”

Gnanduillet was just one of several magnificent performers on Saturday as the Seasiders recorded their first victory in five.

Grayson’s men were made to work hard against a free-scoring Peterborough side boasting the league’s top scorers in Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney, who both netted their 12th of the campaign at Bloomfield Road.

“It was the type of game you love to play in,” said nine-goal Gnanduillet.

“The game was open and it’s not every weekend you see seven goals in one game.

“We are happy to get the three points and I think we reacted well to the goals we conceded.

“We responded well because they have some good players and the two best goalscorers in the league.

“I think we managed them well and we played with a lot of strength.

“Even though we conceded three goals, I believe we were solid defensively and up front we took our chances.

“Their strikers have 24 goals just between the two of them. Even with my season, that’s impressive.

“They are a good team in attack but we had the mentality that even if they scored five we would score six.

“We are confident. We know we have good players and a good squad.

“Whatever the 11 the manager picks, everybody is ready.”

Gnanduillet’s impressive display against Peterborough didn’t go unnoticed, with the striker being named in the EFL’s team of the week.