Armand Gnanduillet happy to learn from mistakes at Blackpool

Armand Gnanduillet knew his summer move to South African side Baroka was an error but says he is not afraid of making mistakes as he enjoys life at Blackpool.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips anxious to find training base in Blackpool

Gnanduillet, 26, is Blackpool’s top scorer, netting his sixth to clinch a 2-1 win at Southend on Saturday.

And as the seventh-placed Seasiders prepare to host Burton Albion at home this tomorrow, Gnanduillet reflected on his summer U-turn.

After helping Blackpool win promotion back to League One in his two-year spell the forward decided a move to South Africa was his next step.

But after two months the striker was back at Blackpool and says he is not sad about the episode but is glad to be back.

He said: “We ended last season well and I knew maybe that I was making a mistake, but I’m not scared to make some mistakes.

“I went over there and it didn’t work out but I’m not sad about it, I just came back, worked hard in training and watched some games to learn and improve. I am happy to be back with Blackpool.”

The 6f t 4” forward joined Blackpool from Leyton Orient in 2016. Pool are the Frenchman’s sixth English club since making the move from the continent to join Chesterfield in 2013.

The forward was honest about his time in England, saying he has missed consistency during his five years. But now he is working hard to improve every day under Terry McPhillips.

He said: “I’m 26 years old now and I understand the way that I have to play against different defenders.

I need to use my body more and be clever with my feet. I started to do that well towards the end of last season and getting myself in the box to try and score more goals with my head.

“I think I’m doing quite well but I know I can improve. I want to do these things more often because I will be a better player. I need to work hard day after day.

“For me, it is about consistency because it’s consistency that I’ve missed the most since I’ve been in England. I’m now starting to be more consistent.”

“I know I’m a striker, but I think I’m very unselfish as a striker. If I can give someone else a goal, I will do it. I just want to play and help my team-mates on the pitch.”