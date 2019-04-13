'Any win at Blackpool is a good one': Darren Ferguson on Peterborough United's win at Bloomfield Road

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson praised his side's all-round display as they claimed a 1-0 win against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

The Posh took home the three points courtesy of Marcus Maddison's well-taken finish two minutes before the interval in a game low on chances.

It keeps Peterborough in the hunt for a play-off spot, with the Posh sitting five points off the top six with a game in hand still to play.

“It was never going to be a classic on a poor pitch, but after a sloppy opening 15 minutes I felt we played the conditions really well," Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph.

“It was a top team performance. I was delighted with every one of them including the substitutes.

“Any win at Blackpool is a good one. You need to show a lot of character and mental strength and we did just that.

"The back four were excellent again and I say again that if we keep clean sheets we will win games because we have attacking quality.

“And what a goal we scored today. The weight of Lee Tomlin’s pass and the finish from Marcus Maddison were top drawer.

"We had other opportunities to score and restricted them to very little. Marcus and Siriki Dembele put in great shifts on the wings as well as getting forward whenever possible.

“I was disappointed Ivan Toney didn’t take his chance late on because he needs a goal for his confidence, but he was very good in general play. I went with his physicality ahead of Matt Godden on that pitch and it worked out well for us.

“It got a bit frantic towards the end, but overall we were very dogged and we deserved to win. I saw some positive things that will stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.”