'Another game of not scoring, when did we last win a match?': Fans vent anger after Blackpool exit FA Cup to weakened Reading side

Jordan Obita celebrates scoring Reading's second goal of the game
Jordan Obita celebrates scoring Reading's second goal of the game
Share this article

Blackpool's poor form continued last night as they were dumped out of the FA Cup at the third round stage by a weakened Reading side.

Here's what you've had to say about the 2-0 defeat: