'Another game of not scoring, when did we last win a match?': Fans vent anger after Blackpool exit FA Cup to weakened Reading side Jordan Obita celebrates scoring Reading's second goal of the game Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool's poor form continued last night as they were dumped out of the FA Cup at the third round stage by a weakened Reading side. Here's what you've had to say about the 2-0 defeat: UPDATE: DONE DEAL in League One as fresh gossip emerges from Blackpool, Sunderland, Peterborough and Southend United