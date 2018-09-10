'An offer I couldn't turn down': Terry McPhillips on his appointment as Blackpool manager

Terry McPhillips says the chance to manage Blackpool on a permanent basis was an offer he couldn't afford to turn down.

The 49-year-old has enjoyed a successful spell as the club's interim manager, overseeing a record of four wins, four draws and just one defeat from his nine games in charge.

Gary Bowyer's number two has now taken on the job full time and it's a proud moment for the new man in charge.

He said: “It’s an offer I couldn’t turn down, becoming the manager of Blackpool, such a big club with lots of history. I’m delighted.

“I’ve got to say a real big thank-you to the staff and the players because the staff have really backed us and worked their socks off, and the players, just looking at Saturday’s game as an example, have shown the spirit and the camaraderie that we’ve got, and the close-knit unit that we are.

“We’re eight unbeaten and that run helps. Some of the performances in that run have been superb and I’m just pleased this is done now because it takes a bit of a weight off everyone.

"We can now get focused and ready for Plymouth on Saturday.”