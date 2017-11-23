All write now for schoolchildren at Blackpool FC

The story of Blackpool FC would fill many a history book and now the club is helping schoolchildren to develop their own writing skills thanks to a very special guest.

Blackpool FC Community Trust arranged and staged a visit to Bloomfield Road by Dan Freedman, author of the popular series of Jamie Johnson football novels for children.

160 primary school pupils from across Blackpool seized on the chance to meet the writer and gain an insight into his life as an author.

Working in partnership with the National Literacy Trust and the Premier League Charitable Fund, Blackpool FC Community Trust were able to bring Dan to Blackpool as part of the Premier League Primary Stars programme.

Primary Stars aims to boost and improve pupils attainment within P.E, PSHE, English and Maths through the power of football and sport, as well as providing free teaching resources to all primary school teachers in England in these four subjects. The Community Trust offer this to all Blackpool and Fylde primary schools.

Earlier this year the Community Trust, with the help of Dan, set all year 4,5 and 6 pupils in Blackpool a writing challenge: to write a story about their passion with a limit of 366 words.

Around 560 primary pupils entered, providing the Community Trust with a variety of stories on subjects ranging from unicorns to talking toilets.

10 winners were chosen based on their ability to write creatively whilst using powerful verbs, metaphors and connectives. These pupils were VIP guests to the event and had the opportunity to read their stories to Dan.

Chris Debar, the Senior Physical Education Officer within the Community Trust said: “We had such an amazing response to our writing challenge. It’s the first time we’ve ever arranged a competition like this and to receive so many entries shows the strong working relationship we have in our local primary schools.

“The stories were a pleasure to read and picking the 10 winners was a tough decision”.

After listening to the pupils read out their stories, Dan was left impressed. “The quality of the writing was nothing short of phenomenal. The pupils are well ahead of where I was at their age and I have genuine hopes that one or two of them could go on to be published authors themselves in the future.”

Dan also delivered an interactive assembly to 150 pupils, speaking about his passion for football and answering questions. The children also received a free copy of his book Born to Play.

There is still an opportunity to enter a writing competition through the Primary Stars programme. Visit www.plprimarystars.com/

competitions/writing-stars .