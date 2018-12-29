AFC Wimbledon v Blackpool: Team news from Kingsmeadow for last fixture of 2018

Terry McPhillips has made two changes to his Blackpool side for this afternoon's League One trip to AFC Wimbledon.

With Jordan Thompson serving the first game of his suspension for the straight red he picked up at Rochdale on Boxing Day, Chris Taylor takes his place in midfield.

Liam Feeney also drops to the bench and is replaced by John O'Sullivan.

Curtis Tilt, Ollie Turton and Donervon Daniels all remain unavailable for selection, with Daniels missing through personal reasons.

Tilt and Turton are still injured but it is hoped they will be fit enough to return for Pool's game against Sunderland on New Year's Day.

Youth team midfielder Nathan Shaw is named among the substitutes.

The Seasiders, who have lost their last three league games on the spin, will be looking to get back to winning ways against a Wimbledon side who have won their last two.

The Dons, who are still inside the bottom four in League One, haven't beaten any side in the top nine this season.

TEAMS

Wimbledon: King, Watson, Nightingale, Thomas, Purrington, Jervis, Hartigan, Wordsworth, Barcham, Pinnock, Appiah

Subs: McDonnell, Garratt, Kalambayi, Sibbick, Soares, Wood, Burey

Blackpool: Howard, Nottingham, Heneghan, O'Connor, Bola, Spearing, Guy, Taylor, O'Sullivan, Delfouneso, Gnanduillet

Subs: x

Referee: Dean Whitestone