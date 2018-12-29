AFC Wimbledon 0-0 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from Kingsmeadow stalemate

Blackpool brought their 2018 to a close by ending their three-game losing run with a 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Mark Howard - 7
Showed strong handling and made a vital second-half save to keep Blackpool on level terms.
Michael Nottingham - 5
Uncharacteristically sloppy and wasteful in possession at times but did improve as the game wore on.
Ben Heneghan - 7
Dealt with everything Wimbledon threw his way but could have done better with a header from a corner.
Paudie O’Connor - 7
Made a couple of excellent last-ditch blocks and showed good positioning to block crosses into Pool’s box.
Marc Bola - 6
Dangerous down the left flank early on but faded as time went on. Looked a little leggy towards the end.
Jay Spearing - 6
Deliveries from set pieces was good but gave the ball away a few times and doesn’t look 100 per cent fit.
Callum Guy - 6
A little wasteful at times but did get about the park and put himself about. Another one who might be in need of a rest.
Chris Taylor - 6
Thought he had put Blackpool ahead early on when his first-time effort was well saved by the Dons keeper.
John O’Sullivan - 5
Largely anonymous and didn’t do enough to stake a claim for a regular start. Subbed off with 25 minutes to go.
Nathan Delfouneso - 7
Provided Blackpool’s main threat down the flanks and provided some lovely, teasing crosses into the Dons box.
Armand Gnanduillet - 6
Battled well but missed some good chances. When he doesn’t score Blackpool struggle to win games.
Subs used
Harry Pritchard - 6
For O’Sullivan, 67
Unfortunate not to start but missed Blackpool’s clearest chance of the game when he missed from close range.
Liam Feeney - 6
For Taylor, 75
Didn’t have much time or opportunity to get involved in the game. Could have been introduced sooner.
Steve Davies - 6
For Spearing, 86
Almost burst through on goal late on but lost control of possession before he could get a shot away.
Subs not used: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Joe Bunney, Ryan McLaughlin, Nathan Shaw