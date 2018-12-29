AFC Wimbledon 0-0 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from Kingsmeadow stalemate

Ben Heneghan and Paudie O'Connor dealt well with Wimbledon's aerial threat
Blackpool brought their 2018 to a close by ending their three-game losing run with a 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 7

Showed strong handling and made a vital second-half save to keep Blackpool on level terms.

Michael Nottingham - 5

Uncharacteristically sloppy and wasteful in possession at times but did improve as the game wore on.

Ben Heneghan - 7

Dealt with everything Wimbledon threw his way but could have done better with a header from a corner.

Paudie O’Connor - 7

Made a couple of excellent last-ditch blocks and showed good positioning to block crosses into Pool’s box.

Marc Bola - 6

Dangerous down the left flank early on but faded as time went on. Looked a little leggy towards the end.

Jay Spearing - 6

Deliveries from set pieces was good but gave the ball away a few times and doesn’t look 100 per cent fit.

Callum Guy - 6

A little wasteful at times but did get about the park and put himself about. Another one who might be in need of a rest.

Chris Taylor - 6

Thought he had put Blackpool ahead early on when his first-time effort was well saved by the Dons keeper.

John O’Sullivan - 5

Largely anonymous and didn’t do enough to stake a claim for a regular start. Subbed off with 25 minutes to go.

Nathan Delfouneso - 7

Provided Blackpool’s main threat down the flanks and provided some lovely, teasing crosses into the Dons box.

Armand Gnanduillet - 6

Battled well but missed some good chances. When he doesn’t score Blackpool struggle to win games.

Subs used

Harry Pritchard - 6

For O’Sullivan, 67

Unfortunate not to start but missed Blackpool’s clearest chance of the game when he missed from close range.

Liam Feeney - 6

For Taylor, 75

Didn’t have much time or opportunity to get involved in the game. Could have been introduced sooner.

Steve Davies - 6

For Spearing, 86

Almost burst through on goal late on but lost control of possession before he could get a shot away.

Subs not used: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Joe Bunney, Ryan McLaughlin, Nathan Shaw