AFC Fylde boss expecting tough test from 'reinvigorated' Blackpool

Dave Challinor is looking forward to his AFC Fylde side being challenged by a "reinvigorated" Blackpool outfit.

READ MORE: Players want to come to Blackpool again, says Simon Grayson

The two sides meet at Mill Farm tomorrow night (7.45pm kick off) for what will be the first glimpse of the Seasiders this summer for most Pool fans.

Pool, whose only pre-season friendly to date came at Dundee last week, have undergone recent transformation with Simon Sadler arriving as the club's new owner.

There's also a new manager steering the ship, Simon Grayson taking over from Terry McPhillips who recently decided to step aside.

Fylde, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Preston North End.

When asked what he's expecting from the fixture, Challinor said: "It’s hard. They’re going to be reinvigorated by the fact they’ve got new owners.

“It should be a good crowd here with a new manager and a new squad that needs putting together.

“But ultimately they had a decent season last season.

“We’ve got to worry about us. We’ve got to play a game and we’ll try and play in a way we want to play.

“As a result of that we may leave ourselves open at times but it’s about the minutes the players need to get to that next level.

“The players who played 30 minutes against Preston on Saturday have worked hard afterwards on the pitch, they’ll get the opportunity to play for longer on Tuesday.”