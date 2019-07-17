AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor focuses on positives after Blackpool friendly defeat

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor says there were plenty of positives for his side in last night's 2-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Blackpool.

Second half goals from Nathan Delfouneso and Adi Yussuf was the Seasiders claim victory in what was an entertaining encounter at Mill Farm.

Despite the scoreline, Challinor was satisfied with the night's work.

“We got out of it what we needed physically," he told The Gazette.

“I’m disappointed to lose and I’m going to be critical of the goals we conceded, but I prefer to concede them now than in two and a half week’s time.

“There’s plenty to work on but there were lots and lots of pleasing things and lots of positives.

“We looked at different combinations, we had an opportunity to look at a different system and it’s something we will potentially use over the course of the season, so that was pleasing.

“I’d have loved us to score and would have loved us to have won but ultimately there’s bigger obstacles further down the line.”

Last night's game was the final home friendly of pre-season for the Coasters, who now face trips to Squires Gate, Ossett United, FC United and Altrincham.

That's all in preparation for Fylde's National League opener at Aldershot on Saturday, August 3.

“In the main pre-season has been good," Challinor added.

"It’s pleasing to be able to get 45 minutes into every player and we’re now hoping to increase that to 60 on Saturday.

“The lads naturally come back in decent shape, we’ve only had five weeks off so they were already in a good situation.

“They just need that match sharpness which they are getting every day, but ultimately we have a very positive group that wants to be successful.

“This is a process that gets us towards that August 3 opener, where we need to make sure everyone is firing on all cylinders on that day.

“At the moment they are where we need them to be and they’ve been really, really good.”