Adi Yussuf: I'm ready for big step up after dream move to Blackpool

Blackpool new boy Adi Yussuf insists he’s “100 per cent ready” to make the step up from non-league football.

READ MORE: Blackpool fans' reaction to Yussuf signing

The 27-year-old became the Seasiders’ first signing of the summer yesterday, when he joined on a free transfer from Solihull Moors, penning a two-year deal with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The striker bagged 21 goals in all competitions last season as Solihull enjoyed a fine campaign, finishing runners-up in the National League only to lose to AFC Fylde in the play-offs.

Two of those goals came against Blackpool in the FA Cup, when the Seasiders overcame Solihull 3-2 in a second-round replay at Bloomfield Road in December.

Yussuf said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. It’s a dream come true for me. All the sacrifices I’ve made paid off.

“I just want to give a big thanks to everyone who believed in me and to everyone at Solihull.

“It’s been a good year for me and I’m just glad all that hard work paid off.

“I feel 100 per cent ready. I’ve changed my lifestyle and I’ve sacrificed a lot.

“But it’s paid off, so I’m just going to keep doing what I’ve been doing . If I do that, I’m sure I can do it in this league.

“Obviously goals give you confidence. I was playing in a winning team at Solihull and we finished second in the league, so it’s been a good year.”

Other than scoring goals, Yussuf says he’s the type of player whose commitment cannot be questioned.

“I will always work hard and give it my all,” he added. “But the fans will just have to wait and see – I don’t want to say too much!

“But I will give 100 per cent every day. I just want to work hard and score as many goals as possible.”

Yussuf, who has previously played for Burton Albion, Mansfield Town, Grimsby Town, Lincoln City and Barrow, was out of contract at Solihull.

The striker has been called up to Tanzania’s 39-man training squad for the African Cup of Nations, which begins on June 21.

Pool boss Terry McPhillips said: “I’ve followed Adi’s career quite closely and he’s always stood out whenever I’ve seen him play.

“He’s found a real level of consistency for Solihull Moors this season and we’ll now be looking for him to push on another level and score some goals for us.”

The Seasiders were badly in need of reinforcements in the striker’s department after netting just 50 league goals this season.

Pool are also looking to bring in a new centre-back, with free agent Ryan Edwards strongly linked with a move from Plymouth Argyle.