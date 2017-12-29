Adams seeks to continue Pilgrims’ progress at Blackpool

Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams is looking for a repeat of his side’s win at Bloomfield Road last season.

Argyle, who were promoted from League Two alongside the Seasiders last season, edged out a 10-man Blackpool side to win 1-0.

Blackpool were victorious in the return game at Home Park – as they were earlier this season too – but Adams is hoping to call on that win on the Fylde Coast to continue Argyle’s impressive recent form.

“We have put ourselves in a very good position after the MK Dons win (1-0 on Boxing Day),” he said.

“We have jumped ahead of them in the league. We have cut the gap between us and the teams above us and we’ve opened up a gap between us and the teams below us.

“At this stage of the season, it is always important to get wins. Around this Christmas time, we have been able to pick up six points in two games and we want to continue the form we are on.

“Teams around us are losing and we are winning and that’s what you want to happen.

“We have gone there, last season, and won. So we know what it’s like to win against them up in Blackpool.

“We beat the likes of Bradford and Charlton; we’ve drawn with Blackburn and Shrewsbury; who are all at the top of the league. We can play when we are on top, and we can defend, as well.”

The resurgent Argyle have now picked up 10 points out of a possible 12, a spell of form that has seen them climb away from the relegation zone.

Now 19th, they are just one point off Gary Bowyer’s Blackpool in 15th and they will be looking to leapfrog them with a win at the weekend.

Adams added: “As you can see we are getting a stronger bench now and we are starting to get some players back.

“That shows you that we are getting everybody back to full fitness and it is benefiting us.

“At MK Dons we had good opportunities in the match to get other goals but we didn’t take them for one reason or another.

“Sometimes we didn’t shoot when we should have but over the 90 minutes we have got to be happy with three points on our travels.”