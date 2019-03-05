Accrington Stanley v Blackpool: Team news from the Wham Stadium

Terry McPhillips has sprung the changes for Blackpool's clash against Accrington Stanley tonight after the weekend's drubbing at Bristol Rovers.

There are four changes in total, with Matty Virtue, Antony Evans, Liam Feeney and Joe Dodoo coming into the side as Pool revert to a 4-4-2 formation.

Donervon Daniels has dropped down to the bench along with Harry Pritchard, Jordan Thompson and Nathan Delfouneso.

Chris Long returns to the squad but is only named on the bench.

There is still no place for either Nya Kirby or Elias Sorensen in the 18-man squad.

Marc Bola, Callum Guy, Jimmy Ryan and Max Clayton remain out injured.

The Seasiders will be looking to avoid three defeats on the spin having suffered consecutive losses against Oxford United and Bristol Rovers respectively.

Pool will also be looking to get three points to set them up for Saturday's homecoming fixture at Bloomfield Road against Southend United, where more than 13,000 fans are expected to attend.

Tonight's visitors Stanley sit in 14th place in League One but have won just one of their last 10 games.

They lost 1-0 at home to Coventry City last night.

TEAMS

Accrington: Evtimov, Johnson, Hughes, Donacien, Rodgers, Gibson, Clark, Barlaser, Finley, McConville, Armstrong

Subs: Maxted, Brown, Zanzala, Wood, Williams, Kee, Smyth

Blackpool: Howard, Turton, Heneghan, Tilt, Anderton, Spearing, Virtue, Evans, Feeney, Dodoo, Gnanduillet

Subs: Boney, Daniels, Taylor, Pritchard, Thompson, Delfouneso, Long

Referee: Ross Joyce