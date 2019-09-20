Accrington Stanley v Blackpool AS IT HAPPENED: Team news, action and reaction from Lancashire clash The Seasiders make the short trip to the Crown Ground this afternoon Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool make the short trip to Accrington today looking to make it two wins from two in League One. Keep refreshing our live blog below for regular updates throughout the afternoon: Blackpool boss Simon Grayson wants fans to wait before judging the Seasiders’ performances Blackpool manager Simon Grayson warns Accrington Stanley should not be taken lightly