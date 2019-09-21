Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman disappointed not to hang on for three points against Blackpool

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman felt Blackpool could have had no complaints had his side won 4-0 in today's meeting between the two sides.

The under-par Seasiders snatched a point right at the death courtesy of Matty Virtue's stoppage time strike.

Accrington had earlier edged into a first-goal lead after Curtis Tilt's unfortunate own goal and Coleman's men had chances to put the game to bed.

“It shows you how far we’ve come that Blackpool are coming here and are delighted with a draw,” he told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“I don’t think we deserved that, I thought we deserved to win the game, we made the best chances in the game.

“On another day we’d have won three or 4-0.

“This inability to keep a clean sheet is biting us hard. We battled hard today, we defended well, and saw off most of the danger.

“It’s disappointing because on 91 minutes our player gets fouled by the corner flag.

“As per usual, we don’t get the foul and they punt the ball up the field. But we’ve got to see it out from the throw in, and we didn’t well and we’ve been punished.

“You’ve got to accept that but over the 90 minutes I thought we were the better team.”