Accrington explain how Blackpool fans should claim refund for postponed game

Accrington Stanley have explained how Blackpool fans who can't attend the rearranged fixture should go about claiming a refund for their ticket.

The two sides were due to meet at the Wham Stadium on Saturday but the game was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The rearranged fixture will now take place on Tuesday, March 5 at 7.45pm.

Accrington have confirmed tickets bought for the original fixture are valid for the rearranged game.

However supporters unable to attend the new date should return their ticket to the club as soon as possible to receive a full refund.

Accrington said: "Match ticket/s need to be returned either in person (for those who purchased by cash and/or credit/debit card in person from the ticket office) or by recorded delivery (for those who purchased by credit/debit card over the phone) to; Jessica Fish, Ticket Office, Accrington Stanley FC, The Wham Stadium, Livingstone Road, Accrington BB5 5BX before a full refund can be given.

"Anyone returning a ticket/s by recorded delivery needs to keep a copy of the six figure unique ticket number at the bottom right hand corner of the match ticket for reference.

"Please note when posting the tickets back to the football club for refund, to include your full name, address and contact telephone number. Once the club has received the returned tickets we will contact you by telephone to arrange the refund to your credit/debit card.

"Supporters who cannot attend the rearranged fixture, but who already have a ticket at the club for collection should call 01254 356950 and ask for Sophie or Jess. We will then reimburse your credit/debit card over the phone.

"If you purchased tickets through Blackpool Football Club, you should contact them directly."