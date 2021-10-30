'Absolutely bursting with pride': Blackpool fans in dreamland after incredible Sheffield United victory takes them up to SIXTH
Keshi Anderson’s superb solo effort secured a memorable away win against Sheffield United to move Blackpool up to SIXTH in the Championship.
Here's what Pool fans made of today's 1-0 magnifcent win...
Sheffield United 0-1 Blackpool - fan reaction
