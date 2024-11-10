Blackpool were without a number of players for their trip to the capital to take on Leyton Orient.

Despite being close to having a first-choice XI available, Steve Bruce’s were on the end of a 3-0 defeat, with Sonny Perkins, Charlie Kelman and Tom James all finding the back of the net at Brisbane Road.

Among the absent Seasiders players was recent addition Josh Onomah. After spending over 12 months without a club, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur signed a short-term deal at Bloomfield Road until January on the back of a successful trial period.

“He’s picked up a knee injury unfortunately,” Bruce said.

“Big (Elkan) Baggott was a little bit sore so we didn’t risk him, and Zac Ashworth was exactly the same - it was a little bit of a reaction from the game the other night.

“They could possibly be back midweek, we’ll see how they are Monday. We’re hoping all three will be available Tuesday, and we’ll go from there.”

Winger CJ Hamilton was handed his first start in over a month after recovering from thigh injury, but was replaced by Dominic Thompson heading into the latter stages of the Orient game.

“Him and Apter hadn’t really trained, so it was good to see them get minutes under their belt, but I was just erring on the side of caution,” Bruce added.

“At two or three down with 15 minutes to go you know the horse as gone, so it was a case of protecting him.”