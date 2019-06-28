Aberdeen eye summer move for Sunderland midfielder, Scunthorpe United to battle with AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town forHamilton Academical striker - League One and Two rumours

Have your say

Here's the latest round-up of headlines and rumours.

Aberdeen are reportedly interested in a summer move for Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch – manager Derek McInnes tried to sign the 26-year-old last summer before he opted to join Sunderland. (The Chronicle)

Kenny Jackett has confirmed that right-back Nathan Thompson will not be returning to Fratton Park next season.

Burton Albion could be interested in signing 21-year-old goalkeeper Harry Lewis on a loan deal from Southampton. (Telegraph)

Peterborough United striker Matt Godden won’t be moving to Portsmouth as the South Coast cub have officially ended their interest in the 27 year-old. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Kenny Jackett admits he cannot guarantee Jamal Lowe will remain at Fratton Park but has insisted the club have ‘no appetite’ to cash in on their in-demand winger. (Portsmouth News)

Reading are leading the race to sign AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott. The striker scored a career-best 18 goals last season as Wimbledon retained their Sky Bet League One status. (Sky Sports)

Carlisle United are making a fresh bid to bring Nathan Thomas back to Brunton Park – but a deal for Callum O’Hare now looks remote. (News & Star)

Scunthorpe United are set to battle with AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town for the signing of Hamilton Academical striker Mickel Miller. The 23-year-old is looking to be closer to his family and is believed to have asked to move back to England this summer. (Grimsby Live)