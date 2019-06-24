'A talented lad' - Blackpool fans react to fourth signing of the season Ben Tollitt Blackpool Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Blackpool landed their fourth signing of the season last week, with 24-year-old winger Ben Tollitt joining the club from Tranmere Rovers Here's what Tangerines fans have had to say about the deal... Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips looking up and up ahead of new season League One and Two news and rumours: Portsmouth could be priced out of Curtis Tilt deal | Seasiders to offer new deal to Marc Bola amid Luton interest | Tranmere and Bradford chasing former Wigan striker