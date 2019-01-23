A roundup of Blackpool's January transfer business so far

Ryan McLaughlin became the fifth player to leave Blackpool this month after making the move to League One rivals Rochdale.

READ MORE: Rochdale confirm signing of Blackpool's Ryan McLaughlin for undisclosed fee



The full back, who had also attracted interest from Scottish side St Mirren, joins Scott Quigley, Yusifu Ceesay, Steve Davies and Paudie O’Connor in departing the club during this month’s transfer window.

Both Quigley and Ceesay left to join non-league sides on loan, while Davies came to the end of his contract at Blackpool and subsequently moved north of the border to join SPL side Hamilton Academicals.

O’Connor, meanwhile, was recalled from his loan spell by parent club Leeds United and immediately sent out to Bradford City.

In terms of incomings, Callum Guy was the first piece of business Blackpool completed with the midfielder’s loan deal from Derby County being made permanent as expected.

Highly-rated youngsters Nya Kirby and Elias Sorensen have arrived on loan deals until the end of the season from Crystal Palace and Newcastle United respectively.

Striker Chris Long put pen to paper on a short-term deal until the end of the season having had his contract mutually terminated at Fleetwood Town.

While not technically a new signing, defender Nick Anderton was recalled early from his loan spell at Accrington Stanley having originally been due to remain there until the end of the season.

Manager Terry McPhillips revealed last week there are unlikely to be anymore incomings unless the club loses any of its players.

Despite speculation, McPhillips says the club has yet to receive any bids.

IN

Callum Guy (18-month contract with option for further year)

Nya Kirby (on loan until the end of the season from Crystal Palace)

Chris Long (permanent deal until the end of the season)

Elias Sorensen (on loan until the end of the season from Newcastle United)

Nick Anderton (recalled from loan spell at Accrington Stanley)

OUT

Scott Quigley (joined Halifax Town on loan until the end of the season)

Yusifu Ceesay (initial one-month loan deal with Nuneaton Borough)

Steve Davies (contract expired and joined Hamilton Academicals)

Paudie O’Connor (recalled from loan spell by parent club Leeds United and sent to Bradford City)

Ryan McLaughlin (permanent move to Rochdale for undisclosed fee)