'A point was fair': Simon Grayson's verdict on Blackpool's draw with Wycombe

Simon Grayson felt a 1-1 draw was probably the right result as Ben Heneghan helped Blackpool come from behind to pick up a point against Wycombe Wanderers.

The centre back headed the Seasiders back on level terms six minutes into the second half.

It came after a lacklustre display from Grayson's men in the first half, Pool falling behind after just six minutes courtesy of Scott Kashket's strike.

“You know you’ve got to be competitive and compete against them because you know exactly how they are going to play," Grayson said.

“We worked on a few things in terms of what we knew we would deal with.

“The first goal was certainly something we knew would be the case, with a long ball up to Akinfenwa.

“We didn’t stay with our runners and they score to put us on the backfoot.

“We were probably too slow in possession first half and we didn’t have enough tempo without the ball.

“Second half we tweaked a few things and I made sure the players really got on the front foot. We looked a different team and so did they.

“But I think over the course of the game a point was fair for both teams.”

Wycombe's early goal, which came after Pool had made a bright start to the game, was especially frustrating given its predictability.

Adebayo Akinfenwa won a flick-on from a long ball allowing Kashket to get in behind and flick an effort past Jak Alnwick.

“We spoke all week about it and it’s so frustrating because we’ve worked on things and talked to players," Grayson added.

“It was a basic, fundamental lack of concentration where the wide man has run onto Akinfenwa’s flick-on and before you know we’re 1-0 down.

“It knocks the wind out of your sails when you’re the home team because we had had a good start and had an opportunity just before they scored.

“That goes in and we’re probably looking a different team.

“We tweaked a few things at half time and we looked a different outfit in the second half.

“We played at a tempo, we won second balls and we didn’t allow them to dictate the game.

“On another night we might have nicked it but overall a point was probably a fair result.”