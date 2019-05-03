A new owner for Blackpool FC well before next season - that's the hope of executive chairman Michael Bolingbroke

Blackpool FC board member Michael Bolingbroke says he hopes the club will be under new ownership “well before” the start of next season.

The club’s executive chairman says the process should become much clearer after May 15, which is the deadline the receiver has set for bids.

Asked how close the club is to being under new control, Bolingbroke said: “That’s probably a question the receiver can answer better than me but I’ve certainly met with a number of parties that are interested in the club. That situation is moving forward.

“People who are genuinely interested are now looking at data relating to the club and are making their final decisions.

“Their bid for the club has to be made by May 15, so we’re two weeks away from that. At that point I think we’ll be in a much clearer position and I think after that the process will move quite quickly.

“A new owner should be in situ before next season starts and hopefully well before that as well, so they can be involved in pre-season training.”

Having revealed he had personally met some of the interested bidders, Bolingbroke was asked by The Gazette if he was impressed by their calibre.

“Yes,” he replied. “I think the thing that has impressed me most is their knowledge of football and their knowledge of Blackpool FC, which I think is really reassuring.

“I hope the club will be in safe hands and I will certainly do my best to make sure that happens.”

One man to register his interest is Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley but Bolingbroke refused to comment on individuals.

He said: “The whole process for the purchase of the club is something that is confidential and I think that’s very important for anyone involved in that process.

“We will just wait and see who the new owner is. I think anyone who goes into buying a football club does so with their eyes open. It’s not for the faint-hearted, that’s for sure.”

There has been much speculation about whether the receiver Paul Cooper has to sell to the highest bidder regardless of who they are.

Bolingbroke appeared to suggest that there could be some leeway and that it’s a matter of the best bidder and not only the highest.

He said: “Again that’s a question best suited for the receiver but I think it’s probably a combination of the two.

“The reason the club is being sold is to raise funds, so that is an important element and part of the decision-making process will be someone who is an appropriate owner for the club.

“But the nature of that test and how that balances with the financial offer is something for the receiver to decide.”