Appleton lasted just 64 days as Blackpool boss

A look back at Michael Appleton's Blackpool 64-day rein in pictures

Blackpool come up against one of their former managers in Michael Appleton on Friday night when they take on Lincoln City.

The 43-year-old took charge of just 11 league games during his time at Bloomfield Road...

Appleton is appointed Blackpools new manager on a one-year rolling contract following the departure of Ian Holloway.

1. November 7, 2012

His first game in charge was a 2-2 draw at home to Bolton Wanderers. Tom Ince and Nathan Delfouneso scored Pools goals.

2. November 10, 2012

Appleton earned his first win with a 4-1 victory away at Peterborough United, extending his unbeaten start to five games.

3. December 1, 2012

Appleton speaks of his frustration over the Bloomfield Road pitch and the clubs lack of movement in the transfer market.

4. January 2013

