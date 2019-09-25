A look back at Michael Appleton's Blackpool 64-day rein in pictures Blackpool come up against one of their former managers in Michael Appleton on Friday night when they take on Lincoln City. The 43-year-old took charge of just 11 league games during his time at Bloomfield Road... 1. November 7, 2012 Appleton is appointed Blackpools new manager on a one-year rolling contract following the departure of Ian Holloway. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. November 10, 2012 His first game in charge was a 2-2 draw at home to Bolton Wanderers. Tom Ince and Nathan Delfouneso scored Pools goals. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. December 1, 2012 Appleton earned his first win with a 4-1 victory away at Peterborough United, extending his unbeaten start to five games. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. January 2013 Appleton speaks of his frustration over the Bloomfield Road pitch and the clubs lack of movement in the transfer market. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3