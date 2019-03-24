'A great response': Blackpool fans delighted with emphatic Bradford City win

708 delighted fans witnessed Blackpool thrash Bradford City
Just over 700 Blackpool fans made the trip over the Pennines to watch Blackpool get back to winning ways with a convincing 4-1 win against Bradford City.

Here's how Blackpool fans have been reacting to the win on social media: