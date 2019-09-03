'A five star performance': The best reaction to Blackpool's 5-1 thrashing of Morecambe

Both Joe Nuttall and Ryan Hardie scored their first goals for the club
Both Joe Nuttall and Ryan Hardie scored their first goals for the club
Share this article

There were plenty of encouraging signs for Blackpool as they opened their EFL Trophy campaign with a 5-1 thrashing of League Two side Morecambe.

Here's what you had to make of the result: