'A fantastic start to a new era': Blackpool fans laud Seasiders' opening day victory against Bristol Rovers

Jay Spearing helped Blackpool on their way to an opening day victory
Blackpool made the perfect start to the Simon Sadler era, dispatching Bristol Rovers 2-0 on the opening day of the new season.

Here's what you've had to say about the result on social media: