'A difficult but good week': Terry McPhillips speaks after Blackpool's away draw at Charlton

Terry McPhillips believes Blackpool's 0-0 draw at Charlton Athletic was a satisfactory way to end a "difficult" but "good" week.

READ MORE: Match report from Blackpool's 0-0 draw at Charlton Athletic

Today's stalemate means the Seasiders have backed up last weekend's home win against Walsall with two consecutive draws against promotion-chasing Sunderland and Charlton - both away from home.

It extends Pool's unbeaten run to seven games and leaves McPhillips' men in eighth place in League One.

This afternoon's game also comes on the backdrop of Wednesday's court hearing, where the club was placed into receivership.

“It’s been a busy week, an eventful week," McPhillips said. "It’s been a difficult week but a good week.

“There’s been a lot of travelling but we feel we should have more points, certainly on Tuesday when we had a stonewall penalty denied.

“I thought Tilty got to the ball first and that was a penalty as well. I’ve watched it back and it’s a penalty, although it’s not as clear as the Antony Evans one on Tuesday.

“But we've kept another clean sheet and I thought the defending was brilliant.

“We were the better team first half but I felt we should have done a bit better with the final pass and a bit more quality.

“We had a few half chances and opportunities and there’s the one for Armand (Gnanduillet) near the end which went over the bar. As I say, I thought the foul on Tilty was a penalty as well.

“They came out and threw the kitchen sink at us second half, as you expect, but we rose to the challenge with our attitude and application.

“Our two centre halves were both on yellow cards but they were still putting their bodies on the line and blocking shots left, right and centre.

“The goalkeeper has kept another clean sheet - which is 18 now for us and 16 of them coming in the league, which is the record.

“We’ve just got to do a bit better at the top end now. When you’re on top you’ve got to score.”