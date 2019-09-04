'5-1 flatters them': Morecambe boss Jim Bentley on EFL Trophy defeat to Blackpool

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley believes the 5-1 scoreline flattered Blackpool in last night's EFL Trophy group opener.

The Seasiders romped to three points thanks to goals from Ben Heneghan, Michael Nottingham and Sullay Kaikai, while both Ryan Hardie and Joe Nuttall recorded their first goals for the club.

Morecambe performed well at times and created numerous chances, but it was Blackpool's superior quality that shone through in the end.

“It was a strange game," Bentley said.

“The little problems we keep speaking about keep happening and it seems every week a different player is coming into the dressing room and holding their hand up.

“They’re all assigned a player to pick up from set plays and we won’t defend the first one and it’s 1-0 after three minutes.

“After that we react, we look solid and we look quite good from set plays and we were competing. But we had already given the opposition a leg-up.

“We played some good stuff, we had some chances and Jordan (Cranston) was unlucky with his free kick.

“We score a great goal which Kevin (Ellison) takes well and we’re back in the game, but again there are key moments in games and we concede five minutes before half time.

“We did have an opportunity to clear the ball in the middle of the pitch but we give it away and the next thing you know it goes in the far corner. At that point we find ourselves 2-1 down when we really should have been on level terms.

“But we were playing against good players and we expected playing them at home that it was going to be a tough game for us.

“But we gave a good account of ourselves going the other way.

“Second half, again, they get through, get a chance and it’s a goal. We get through but miss.

“I think 5-1 flatters them but they were able to bring on quality off the bench like Sullay Kaikai, who I thought was superb when he came on.

“They get two goals right at the end but I think there’s plenty for us to be positive about.

“Some of the play moving forward was excellent, the chances we created were excellent and we could have scored more than the one goal on the night.

“We’re just looking a bit frail at the back, but it’s about individuals tightening up.”