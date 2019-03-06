Fans threw a flare on the field after Blackpool took an early lead

18 pictures of Blackpool fans celebrating Accrington Stanley win

Blackpool fans were at their boisterous best as they watched their team claim a priceless 2-1 win at Accrington Stanley last night.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of pictures?

Blackpool fans cheer on their side
Blackpool fans cheer on their side
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
Blackpool fans celebrate Matty Virtue's early opener
Blackpool fans celebrate Matty Virtue's early opener
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
Blackpool fans cheer on their side
Blackpool fans cheer on their side
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
Blackpool fans cheer on their side
Blackpool fans cheer on their side
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5